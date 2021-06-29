Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

