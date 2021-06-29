Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
