The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

