U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

