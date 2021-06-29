BlackRock Inc. Buys 673,616 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.34% of Fluidigm worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 566,746 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 338,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $475.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.