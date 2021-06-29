BlackRock Inc. Has $27.82 Million Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.