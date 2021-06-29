BlackRock Inc. Has $25.60 Million Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.63% of MEI Pharma worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $337.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

