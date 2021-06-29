Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of Metropolitan Bank worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

