CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

