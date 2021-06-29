BlackRock Inc. Purchases 56,939 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of Reliant Bancorp worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.