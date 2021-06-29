GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

