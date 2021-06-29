Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.