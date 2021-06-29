Critical Analysis: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74%

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.00 $1.24 million N/A N/A CBTX $153.47 million 4.45 $26.36 million $1.06 26.21

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBTX beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.