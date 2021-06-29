Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 94.86 -$43.71 million ($1.11) -2.14 Immatics $35.70 million 5.97 -$229.06 million ($1.82) -6.52

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 205.91%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.07%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -447.63% -52.07% Immatics N/A N/A -63.67%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Immatics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for ATLAS identified anti-tumor antigens that are used to manufacture peripheral blood-derived tumor-specific T cell therapy; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, delivering adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

