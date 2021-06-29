FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $381.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.31.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

