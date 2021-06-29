Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,598% compared to the typical volume of 495 call options.

NYSE AVB opened at $212.38 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

