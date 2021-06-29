Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $310.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.79 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

