Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Down 63.5% in June

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

