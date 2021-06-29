BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to Reduce at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BB. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

