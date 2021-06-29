AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

