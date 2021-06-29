Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRST. Barclays raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 435.23 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.