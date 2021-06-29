Head to Head Analysis: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) versus Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareCloud and Magic Software Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.15 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.70 Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.13 $25.19 million $0.76 21.26

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 8 0 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 82.47%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -7.33% -8.57% -6.15% Magic Software Enterprises 6.50% 14.47% 8.82%

Risk & Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats CareCloud on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

