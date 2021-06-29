Financial Analysis: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Precision Drilling -18.92% -10.17% -4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Precision Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 38.58 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Precision Drilling $698.56 million 0.76 -$89.68 million ($6.52) -6.12

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HighPeak Energy and Precision Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 0 6 9 0 2.60

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats HighPeak Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 227 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 105 in the United States; 6 in Kuwait; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; oilfield surface equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. This segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 113 in Canada and 10 in the United States. It also had approximately 1,400 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, power generation, and solids control equipment; 113 wellsite accommodation units; 966 drill camp beds; 822 base camp beds; and three kitchen diners in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

