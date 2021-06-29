Short Interest in Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Declines By 100.0%

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.
Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.