Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

RNLSY opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

