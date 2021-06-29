$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $218.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 237.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

