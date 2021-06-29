Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

