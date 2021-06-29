Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the May 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

