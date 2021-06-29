Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VOSSY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Get Vossloh alerts:

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.