John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

