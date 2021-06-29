John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

