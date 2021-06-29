Heineken’s (HEINY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

HEINY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

