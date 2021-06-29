Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDDRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

