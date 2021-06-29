Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pine Cliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

