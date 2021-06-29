Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

THC stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $9,807,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

