HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $103.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

