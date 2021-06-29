ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

AETUF opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

