Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. In this regard, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs are yielding. Moreover, management intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022. Further, the Softex Indonesia buyout is contributing to sales. However, the company’s K-C Professional unit is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand amid the pandemic. During first-quarter 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Also, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high COVID-19 costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

