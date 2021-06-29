Scotiabank Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $138.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.71.

SPG stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

