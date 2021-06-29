Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment are catalysts. It continues to expand the Rogers 5G network (currently available in 173 cities and towns), which is a major long-term growth driver. Also, strong adoption of Rogers Infinite plans is likely to aid postpaid wireless user growth. Moreover, the launch of Ignite SmartStream is expected to aid cable growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, average revenue per user is expected to remain under pressure due to lower roaming revenues in the near term. Intense competition in the wireless industry does not bode well for the company.”

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

RCI stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.