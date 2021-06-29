Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $168.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $55,290,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $25,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.