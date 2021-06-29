Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.
SQSP stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
