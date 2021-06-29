Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Andrea Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

