Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Andrea Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Andrea Electronics
