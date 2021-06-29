Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARWGF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

