Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARWGF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19.
Arrow Global Group Company Profile
