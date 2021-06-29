Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 627.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 627.7% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

