Evercore ISI Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $72.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.81.

COP opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

