Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BARK opened at $9.68 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

