Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

AKU opened at $3.21 on Monday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 million and a PE ratio of 321.00.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $7,379,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Akumin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

