Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 258,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,170 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

