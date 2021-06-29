Critical Comparison: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,254.11 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.08

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Risk & Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunovant 0 4 8 0 2.67

Immunovant has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 240.70%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96% Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immunovant beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

