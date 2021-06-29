UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.44 Million

Brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post $557.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.21 million and the lowest is $447.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

UWMC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

