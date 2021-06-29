CIBC Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Underperform

CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.